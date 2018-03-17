James GilliamNov. 20, 1945 - Mar. 15, 2018James Gilliam, 72, of Lorena, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2018, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, with Rev. Javier Leyva officiating.James was born November 20, 1945, in Walters, Oklahoma, to Warren Sylvester "Toots" Gilliam and Lucy Jane Lorene Gilliam. He graduated from Walters High School in 1964. After graduation, James served his country in the Army before being honorably discharged. James's professional life took him from Oklahoma to Wyoming before finally settling in Texas.James was an entrepreneur at heart who possessed a unique talent for storytelling and sales. He began his career in retail sales with Gibson's Department Stores before working in the insurance and homebuilding industries. James continued his sales career with Carmax where he retired as the Sales Manager after 15 years of service. However, as a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit, James decided to begin a new business with his wife, Mary. They built J&M Self Storage from the ground up which is currently in operation in Lorena.Complimenting his success as a businessman was James's love of football. Every Saturday during football season you could find James in front of the TV cheering on his beloved Oklahoma Sooners. In addition, his love/hate relationship with his Dallas Cowboys kept his Sundays interesting as well. While his criticism of play calling and effort of play was voiced as if he were on the sidelines, any criticism by others towards either of his teams would draw a witty response in his teams' defense.James's love of football fell second to only one thing. His most cherished team was that of his family. A caring son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, James loved his family without limits. Whether giving out life advice or leading the family in prayer, James was the true spiritual leader and head of the family huddle. James proudly fulfilled the role of "Pawpaw" to the fullest extent with his only goal being to spoil his grandkids as often as possible.James was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Thomas Wayne Gilliam; and grandson, Landry Aaron Patman.He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Mary A. Gilliam; daughter, Staci R. Dodd and husband, Dan; sons, Rodney J. Gilliam and friend, Brandi, Daniel Reyna, and Abel Reyna and wife, Halston; grandsons, Luke Anthony Patman and wife, Brittany, Caleb Aaron Patman and wife, Rhea, Nathan Daniel Reyna, and Logan Dodd; and great-granddaughter, Bristyl Kay Patman.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Providence Foundation.Please share a memory or send a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
