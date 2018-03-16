James Warren GilliamNov. 20, 1945 - March 15, 2018James Warren Gilliam, 72, of Hewitt, passed peacefully at his home Thursday, March 15, 2018 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. A service of Remembrance, with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 17, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd.The full obituary will appear in Saturday's Waco Tribune Herald.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

James was a wonderful guy, super friendly, very nice and always willing to lend a helping hand. You will be dearly missed.
Bart Matthews & Michelle Trout

