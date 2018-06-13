Ann Elizabeth GilletteOct. 4, 1933 - May 31, 2018Ann Elizabeth "Nancy" Gillette, age 84, died peacefully on May 31, 2018. Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018, at The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, with the Rev. Jason Ingalls and Rev. John Wells presiding.Nancy was born, October 4, 1933, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Henry Lawson and Dorthy Nelson Fearer. After the untimely death of her parents, Nancy lived with her aunt and uncle, Newell and Dorthy Erickson and their children. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1951 and attended the University of Wisconsin. She married F.J. "Jack" Gillette in 1953. After several years in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Houston, Texas, Nancy and her family moved to Waco, Texas where Jack opened his dental practice. Nancy was one of the founding members of The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit and remained active in the church. She was a member of the Junior League of Waco and served on many community boards.Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt and uncle; and her beloved cousins, Jean Lee, Newell Erickson, Jr., Jerold Erickson and Mary Erickson.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. F.J. "Jack" Gillette; son, Steve Gillette and wife, Ellen, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; son, John Gillette and wife, Cyd, of Houston, Texas; daughter, Janet Gillette Hopkins and husband, Bill, of Houston, Texas; son, Charles Gillette and wife, Karen of Hewitt, Texas; grandchildren Jason Gillette, Jared Gillette, Jackson Gillette, Ashley Gillette Hoffman, Will Hopkins, Tom Hopkins, Elizabeth Hopkins, Megan Gillette and Makenzie Gillette; great-grandchildren, Elsie Hopkins, Lawson Hoffman, and Adelaide Hoffman; cousins, Sue Claflin and Joan Erickson.Honorary pallbearers are Floyd Jensen, William Easley, Donald Young, Ford Taylor, Christopher Tawwater, Robert Braswell, James Wood and Matt Johnson.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit or a charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
