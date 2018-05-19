Norman L. GilchrestAug. 23, 1937 - April 19, 2018Dr. Norman "Buddy" Gilchrest, Professor Emeritus at Baylor University, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Bobo Spiritual Life Center, located at 500 Speight Avenue on the Baylor campus. Parking is available in the Bobo parking lot and in the first two rows of the Seventh & James Baptist Church parking lot which are just across James Ave. An informal reception will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or to the Baylor University General Scholarship Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
