Dr. Norman L. GilchrestAug. 23, 1937 - April 19, 2018Dr. Norman "Buddy" Gilchrest, Professor Emeritus at Baylor University, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018.A leader in adventure activities and a tenured professor at Baylor University, Buddy was born in Fort Worth, Texas on August 23, 1937.After a coaching and teaching career in Texas public schools, Dr. Gilchrest taught 32 years at Baylor University before retiring from active teaching in 2002. At Baylor, he conceived and developed the outdoor education program, served as Director of Camps and Adventure Activities, and directed the HPER Graduate Program. He served in a number of campus leadership positions, including Chair of the University Council and the Faculty Senate, and was recognized as Outstanding Tenured Professor.In addition to his contributions at Baylor, Dr. Gilchrest served as president of four recreation and outdoor education associations: the American Association for Leisure and Recreation; American Leisure Academy; Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance; and Texas Outdoor Education Association. For leadership and service in these and other organizations, he received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Honor Award from AAHPERD, AALR, Southern District AHPERD, and Texas AHPERD; The David K. Brace Award from TAHPERD; Charter Member of the North American Society for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Sport, and Dance; Senior Fellow and Charter Member, American Leisure Academy; Outstanding Achievement Award and Meritorious Service Award, AALR; Recreation Professional of the Year Southern District AHPERD and TAHPERD; the Julian Smith Award from the Council on Adventure and Outdoor Education/Recreation; the 2005 Gulick Medal from AAHPERD; and the Fortner Award from TOEA.Buddy lived what he taught. He was a guide, group leader, and mentor to many in mountaineering, backpacking, bicycling, winter wilderness living, scuba/skin diving, whitewater rafting, and outdoor photography. Literally, the world was his classroom. A passionate adventurer, he was the 16th person to climb each of the 67 mountains in the contiguous United States 14,000 feet or taller (18 solo); he climbed above 14,000 feet 132 times including 5 in winter. He summited the highest point in each state in the contiguous United States and Hawaii (the 18th person to do so), as well as the high points of several countries and provinces. He led 34 adventure activity trips of at least one-week duration and guided 43 successful climbs of 14,000' mountains. He bicycled from Alaska to Florida and in 38 states and 11 foreign countries and provinces, winter camped/skied/snowshoed in every state, province, and mountain range in the western United States and Canada and hiked each of the 17 rim-to-river trails in the Grand Canyon. He scuba/skin dived in 13 countries and ran several whitewater rivers. Additionally, he published 92 photographs (3 magazine covers) and led several photography trips and safaris.He was a frequent speaker to adventure and recreation / leisure groups, having made over 180 state, national, international and keynote addresses. He was a frequently published author and photographer and served as consultant to numerous organizations and publications. With all of his professional accolades, he often said that what he treasured most was sharing life's adventurous journey with his beloved Tresa - best friend, wife and colleague who survives him.Buddy also leaves behind his sons, Eric (Susan), David and Alan (Jeanine); and grandchildren Matthew, Christina, Morgan, and Jillian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Allen Gilchrest; and brother, Allen Beech Gilchrest.Dr. Gilchrest continued his lifelong commitment to education by donating his body to medical research. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for Buddy; details to be announced in a few weeks.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Dr G is a great man, and role model.
Roger Fuller
Buddy was a gentleman, adventurer, scholar, and teacher. I had the good fortune of meeting him at TOEA and then riding bikes with him and Tresa through the countryside around Waco with other TOEA members. Buddy taught me the art of bicycle riding in a fun way. He will be missed by many. Prayers for strength and courage during this time, Tresa and all family members. Desi McKinney
