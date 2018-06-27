Donald R. Gerik, Sr.Feb. 17, 1937 - June 25, 2018Donald R. Gerik, Sr., age 81, of West, passed away, Monday, June 25, 2018, at his residence. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 3 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard.Donald was born, February 17, 1937, in Tours, the son of Arnold A. Gerik, Sr. and Rosie (Berger) Gerik. He attended school in Tours and West. On September 5, 1970, he was united in marriage to Barbara Diane Hutyra. Donald served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, stationed at Shaw Airforce Base in South Carolina. He worked at Certain Teed for over thirty years, and at Vesuvius and Lochridge Priest, where he retired in 2011 as an AutoCAD drafter. Donald was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, served as Vice Commander for the American Legion, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2305 as well as a Fourth Degree Knight Assembly 2391 member. Donald was recently recognized with the Officer Award for his devoted service as the American Legion Vice Commander, Post 478 from 2010 to 2018. He was a tremendous dancer who enjoyed camping, boating on Lake Whitney, gardening, traveling, attending his Knights of Columbus and American Legion meetings, and spending time with his ever-growing family and especially his annual summer Gerik family reunions.Donald is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mona Zahirniak and husband Ernest; and brother-in-law James Hutyra.Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Barbara Gerik of West; children, Donald Gerik Jr. and wife, Salvacion, Kathy Rejcek and husband, Albert, of West, Mike Gerik and wife, Melissa, and Ronda Hanley and husband, Denis Jr.; brothers, Arnold A. Gerik Jr. and wife, Ruby, Bernard Gerik and wife, Linda, Bruce Gerik and wife, Pat, and Brice Gerik and wife, Robi; sisters, Marcia Prause and husband, Joe, and JoAnn Jones and husband, Randy; grandchildren, Michael Gerik, Megan Parsons, Eric Rejcek, Amanda Peery, Zachary and Caleb Gerik, and Philip and Madeline Hanley; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are Michael Gerik, Eric Rejcek, Philip Hanley, Ben Davis, Robert Herdman and Bill Kline. Honorary pallbearers are the American Legion Post 478 and Fourth Degree Knights.Special thanks to Carol and Robert Herdman, Ben and Brenda Davis, and Bill and Roseanne Kline for all of their kindness, support and assistance during Donald's illness.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Cemetery Association, or the charity of your choice.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.