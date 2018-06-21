Tom Roy GentFebruary 8, 1934 - June 19, 2018Tom Roy Gent passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Ted Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Bruceville-Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

