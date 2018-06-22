Tom Roy GentFeb. 8, 1934 - June 19, 2018Tom Roy Gent passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Ted Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Bruceville-Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Tom was born, February 8, 1934, in Moody, Texas, to Tom and Bessie Gent. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1952. After serving in the Army, he married Jimmie Lou Taylor in October, 1961. He proudly served as a firefighter for the Waco Fire Department for 37 years and upon retirement became a full-time farmer and rancher. He was a devout Lady Bears basketball and softball fan.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jimmie Lou; parents, Tom and Bessie Gent; and sisters, Annie Bea Scott and Bessie Mae Brandon.He is survived by his nephews, Don Brandon, Jr., and wife, Linda, and Bill Brandon and wife, Trudy; niece, Julia Sharlow; great-nieces, Tara Brandon and Amy Hapes; great-nephews, Cody Brandon and Clint Brandon; and many others outside the Waco area.Pallbearers are Cody Brandon, Josh Cashion, Cameron Hapes, J. R. Hapes, James Killough, Garry Lightfoot, Jeremy Lightfoot, and Brittain Scott.Tom never thought that he was doing anything special, but he touched so many lives with his kind and generous nature. He will be truly missed.Memorials may be made to Bruceville-Eddy VFD.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
