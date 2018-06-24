Margaret Ann GaunttNov. 14, 1953 - June 20, 2018Margaret Ann Whitlow, 64, passed away on June 20, 2018 after a battle with cancer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at FRENCH-Westside. A visitation will be held in Waco, Texas with burial to follow at a later date, at Rosemound cemetery.Margaret was born on November 14, 1953 in Waco, Texas.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Jacob Whitlow and Nina Ruth Sorrells; younger sister, Ruth Marie Young of Gatesville, Texas; and brother-in-law, Mack Lee of Gatesville, Texas.She is survived by her sister, Marsha Lee of Gatesville Texas; daughter, Shaunna Marie Johnson and husband, Timothy Johnson; two grandchildren, Katie and Cody Johnson all of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nephews, Mark Schroeder and wife, Chelsea, and their daughter, Owyn of Kansas, and Keith Schroeder of Waco, Texas; and one Aunt Helen Sorrells of Waco, Texas; and numerous cousins in and around Waco.Margaret attended Sanger Elementary, West Junior, Waco High School, and McLennan Community College, where she graduated in 1972 with a degree in Radiologic Technology. Margaret most recently worked for Radiology Associates of Albuquerque. She previously worked for many hospitals in her lifetime including Scott & White, University of New Mexico, and Christus St. Vincent, well as many others during traveling assignments across the country. She made numerous friends from all the years she spent as a traveler. She worked for 45 years, in x-ray, and CT scans.Margaret had many hobbies and she was extremely creative. Margaret loved to read books, watch movies, and especially loved CSI type tv shows. Margaret was also very creative and loved to make quilts for family and friends that were as unique as the person themselves. She had a passion for family genealogy, especially of our family. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and started dabbling in painting over the last year.Memorial contributions may be made to either: Gatesville Care Center, PO Box 762, Gatesville, TX 76528, and Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM 87125-6666.Please visit our online guest book for Wanda at www.FrenchFunerals.com.French Funerals & CremationsFrench – Westside9300 Golf Course Rd. NWAlbuquerque, NM 87114(505) 897-0300Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
