Edna Mae GauerOct. 14, 1923 - March 29, 2018Edna Mae Gauer, 94, of Waco, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday March 31, 2018, at Canaan Baptist Church in Crawford, with Rev. Steven Darst, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Canaan Baptist Cemetery.Edna was born October 14, 1923, in Valley Mills, to Alfred and Anna (Sandhoff) Hoppe. She married Ervin "Buck" Gauer on April 26, 1945. They celebrated over 53 years together until his death on February 26, 1999. Edna's favorite pastimes were cooking and painting. She retired from Owen-Illinois glass plant after 29 years. Edna was a member of Canaan Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Ima Bekkelund. Survivors include her daughter, Donna Grimestad and husband, Leon, of Hewitt; son, Steve Gauer of Valley Mills; brother, Ray Hoppe and wife, Nancy, of Valley Mills, Vernon Gene Hoppe and wife, Nelda, of Woodway; sister, Ann Blum and husband, Erwin, of Crawford; grandchildren, Karla Smith and husband, Randy, of Crawford, Karen Boney and husband, Steve, of Austin; great-grandchildren, Torstein Miner, Kenzie, Koby, and Kade Smith, Finn and Beck Boney; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank two special caregivers at Wesley Woods - Jennifer and Gina for the love and care they provided.Memorials can be made to Canaan Baptist Cemetery Association P.O. Box 664 Hewitt, TX 76643.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
