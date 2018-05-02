Kenneth W. GatesSept. 21, 1935 - April 29, 2018Kenneth W. Gates, 82, passed away at his home in Moody, Sunday¸ April 29, 2018. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 3, at First United Methodist Church, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.Kenneth was born at home in Chilton, Texas, September 21, 1935, to Wilson Gates and Mildred Parham Gates who preceded him in death.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane; two children, Julie Gates of Weatherford, Texas, and Randy Gates and Utahna of Moody; two grandchildren, Jackie Jones and Joseph of Lorena, and Scott Gates and Jessie of Great Bend, Kansas; two great-grandchildren, Tazzleigh and Tyson Jones of Lorena; and one sister, Vermel Bland of Rockdale.Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Moody, TX 76557 or to Moody Community Library, P. O. Box 56, Moody, TX.For a complete obit, log on to www.hewettarney.comHewett-Arney Funeral Home14 W. Barton AvenueTemple, TX 76501(254) 778-3200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
