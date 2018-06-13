Abraham Garza, Sr.March 15, 1944 - June 9, 2018Abraham Garza, Sr., passed away, June 9, 2018 in Waco. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 14, 2018, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Waco. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. View the full obituary and share thoughts and condolences at LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.