Dorothy Kennedy GarrettDecember 12, 1927 - June 19, 2018Dorothy K. Garrett, 90, of China Spring, passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in a Temple nursing center.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 22, at China Spring Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

