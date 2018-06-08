Boyd GarrettSept. 4, 1938 - June 7, 2018Boyd "Buster" Garrett, 79, of Bellmead, TX, went to rest peacefully with Jesus, June 7, 2018, at his home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, at Gholson Cemetery which will be conducted by Chaplain Merry Wilburn. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 8, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Buster was born on September 4. 1938. Buster retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Win or lose he was an avid Texas Rangers fan.Preceding him in death are his parents, Mabel Garrett and Joe Garrett.Buster is survived by his wife of 17 years, Brenda, she was also his caretaker for several years; son, Terry and wife, Kathy; two stepsons, Allan and Robbie Keim; brother, Billy and wife, Linda; nephews, Wade and Scott; Bud, who was a longtime friend, whom he considered a brother; two grandkids, Shayne and Ally; and sister-in-law, who was also his caregiver.We would like to sincerely thank Jan Sheffielo with Providence Hospice for her love and support.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.