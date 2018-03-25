Alicia Galvan GarciaJuly 13, 1946 - March 22, 2018Alicia Galvan Garcia passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 at her home surrounded by her husband and daughters. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 25, at Connally Compton Funeral Directors, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m.Alicia was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, July 13, 1946, to Pedro Galvan and Maria De La Paz Gonzalez Carranza. She married her husband, Pedro Hernandez Garcia, Sr. on July 5, 1969 in Mexico City. She worked for C-Line Products for 13 years and retired in 1994. She enjoyed gardening every Spring, playing bingo, spending time with her family, and listening to her grandchildren play.She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Antonio Galvan.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Pedro Garcia Sr.; daughters, Diane Saucedo and husband, Jaime, Norma Montoya and husband, Tony Jr., both of Waco; brothers, Jesus Carranza and wife, Stacy, of Austin, Santos Carranza and wife, Katie of Waco; sister, Conscepcion "Connie" Carranza of Austin; grand-daughters, Gabriella M. Garcia; whom she helped raise as her own, Juliana E. Bisson and Iliana R. Montoya; grandsons, Nicholas E. Bisson and Isaac R. Montoya; and great-grandson, Matthew J. Gonzales, all of Waco; and sister-in-law, Frances Sanchez; along with many other family and friends.A special thank you to her nieces, Rita DeLeon and Angelita "Helen" Ramirez.Pallbearers will be Santos Carranza, Nicholas E. Bisson, Antonio DeLeon, Frank Gregory DeLeon, Edgar Zapata and Charles Chaires. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Carranza, Jaime Saucedo, Tony Montoya, Jr., Isaac Montoya and Matthew Gonzales.The family wishes to thank Hillcrest nurses Lesley, Christina, Jack, and Luke. Also, thank you to Providence Home Hospice with a special thanks to Laura, Brenda and Jan for all their help, understanding and compassion.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
