Mildred Fay FullerSept. 11, 1938 - May 16, 2018Mildred Fay Fuller, 79, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018.Visitation with her family will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 19, at Bosqueville Cemetery, with Brother Larry Wymore officiating.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
