Joanna FullerNov. 4, 1930 - April 2, 2018The ongoing for our most precious Joanna "JoJo" Fuller was the second day of April, 2018. Funeral services will be Friday, April 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, in Robinson, TX, with Bobby Kacal officiating. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m., and the ceremony will start at 9:45. Burial will follow at Billington Cemetery.Born on November 4, 1930, to Morris and Anna Belle Merritt Ellison of Billington, Texas near Mt. Calm. Joanna was the second of five children. Her brothers are Billy Morris, Maxie Floyd, and Ronnie Keith Ellison, and sister, Bobbie Carolyn Ellison Pedigo, deceased in 2012. Her lifelong sisters-in-law are Betty, Barbara and Sharon and brother-in-law Jack, Edward Pedigo and his wife Mary. Joanna's extraordinary cousins, "the McDonald boys," are Dwain, Waylon, and Sonny.She adored the terrific bosses spanning her career, Howard Warren,Dr. Fred Grimes, Dr. David Rhoden and Dr. Mark McCall. Every co-worker became a great friend.Jo Jo was a beautiful petite princess from head to toe and her heart shined bright. She poured her sweet spirit, love, and giving nature onto all.Her fond companion was Hugh Bob Fuller from 1987 until his death in 2007.Joanna and Junior Fuller eloped and were married at 8 am on Christmas Eve, 1950, in Waco. Junior passed away in 1985. Their children are Jim, Tom and Suzanna. Joanna idolized her family.Loving her evermore are Jim and Sherry Fuller and their son, Seth; Tom Fuller and his family, Todd and Valerie Fuller Voll, Jeremy and Melissa Fuller Spillman and their boys Nathan, Edwin, Bennett and Jed; Travis and Allison Fuller Martin and their daughter, Laney; Donnie and Suzanna Fuller Collins and their families, Lawson and Leigh Anne Collins Plemons and Presley and Pace; Weston and Brenn Collins Blackburn, and namesake, Steeley Joanna and Mackee; special family member, Cody Lynch, and forever daughter-in-law, Patsy Lynn Holdrige.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.