Paul Edward FugateSept. 22, 1924 - March 17, 2018Paul Edward Fugate, 93, of Waco, Texas, passed away March 17, 2018, at St. Catherine's Place, Providence Hospital Hospice. He was born on September 22, 1924, the last child of six children born to Ross Jones Fugate and his wife, Mary Ann Collins Fugate. He grew up in Bellmead, attended La Vega schools and graduated from La Vega High School in 1942.Paul was married to his wife, Doris Faubion Fugate, for 68 years.In 1959, Paul and Doris were charter members of the Woodway Methodist Church. Paul was the chairman of the building committee, and a member of a group of men who "built the church in a day". The church later became the Central Presbyterian Church, to which Paul and Doris belong.Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his infant daughter Jackie, and several close and dear in-laws and relatives.Paul is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Doris Fugate; four children, Paula Fielder and husband, Mike, Jo Ann Reno and husband, Barry, William Fugate, and John Fugate and wife, Dorie; grandchildren, Lauren Fielder, Ginger Hanchey and husband, Dan, BarryReno, Ariel Reno, Brazos Fielder and wife, Rachel, Zach Payne, Micah Jones, Mary Victoria Taylor and husband, Nate, Brooke Fugate and Olivia Fugate; great-grandchildren, Paul Clark Redman, Michael Redman, Anatoly Redman, Andy Redman, Oliver Hanchey, Atticus Hanchey, and Bexar Fielder; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.Paul Edward Fugate's life was celebrated in a service of Christian burial at the Waco Memorial Cemetery and Chapel, under the direction of the Waco Memorial Funeral Home, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Reverend Stephen Rehrig, Interim Pastor of Central Presbyterian Church of which Paul was a member, officiated the service. Burial was in the Waco Memorial Cemetery where he joined his mother, siblings, and infant daughter.The family would like to thank his caregivers at Heartis Assisted Living in Woodway, his doctors and nurses of his final days, and the caregivers at Providence Hospital Hospice in St. Catherine's Place, Waco, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive, Waco, Texas, 76712, www.cpcwaco.org, or Fuzzy Friends Rescue, Memorial Donations, 6321 Airport Road, Waco, Texas, 76702, www.fuzzyfriendsrescue.com."Blessed is the one who endures trials, because when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love Him." James 1:12Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.