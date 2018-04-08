Joye FrostJune 3, 1951 - March 12, 2018Joye Frost, 66 of Washington D.C., passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018, in a D.C. area hospital after a long struggle with ovarian cancer. A memorial service is planned in her beloved Hill Country of Texas Sunday evening, April 15.Joye went to the D.C. Justice Department as grants manager in 1997 and was appointed Director of the Office of Victims of Crime by the President in 2013. Joye began her career as a Child Protective service caseworker in South Texas and worked in the victim assistance, healthcare, and disability advocacy field for more than 35 years in the United Stated an Europe.Joye is survived by her mother, Maurine "Monnie" Frost of Hewitt; father, Jack A. Frost of Los Angele; sons, Aaton Whatley of Austin; sisters, Gay Robles and Ron of Seguin, Merrie Frost and Marilyn ofCleveland, Ohio, and Sophia Koen of Los Angeles. She is also survived by her brothers, Andy Frost and Louanne, of Austin, and Christopher Frost and Kathy of Austin; and her soul mate, Al Stewart of D.C. and several nieces and nephews.To those desiring to continue Joye's fight against ovarian cancer, memorials may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, 1101 14th Street NW Ste 859, Washington D.C. 20005 or www.ocrfa@org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
