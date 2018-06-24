Mary Magdalene FrantumAug. 16, 1935 - June 21, 2018Mary Magdalene Frantum, 82, of Woodway, went from her home to be with the Lord on the first day of summer, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., June 25, at Johnson's Funeral Home. Burial services will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.Mary was born to George and Genevieve Kamil in Canton, Ohio, August 16, 1935. She graduated from Louisville High School in 1954 and Gerber Beauty School in 1955. She married Harold Frantum on November 5, 1955, in Canton. Harold joined the USAF and over the next twenty years the two of them and their children traveled the world together, settling in San Angelo, TX.She was a well-known club owner for many years and loved to tell about her first job at a record store, where she decided to setup speakers outside to let the music draw people in. She was strong willed and unafraid to act on her ideas. Music was always a large part of her life and she loved to share that love, she knew how to rock and roll and so does everyone she raised.Mary loved her animals, she raised huskies for many years and always had one by her side. She lived for her children and grandchildren, she saw them as her crowning achievements in life. She never missed an opportunity to let them know how very much she loved them.She had a passion for classic cars, especially her flame red 1986 IROC Z-28. She loved watching football and her Green Bay Packers. Mother Mary was a confidant, a card player, a businesswoman and a top-notch gardener. She loved being in the sun, living with color, and she was a beautiful woman that lit up every room she entered. She will be missed so much more than words can express.Mary was preceded in death by her son, Jeff; sister, Lottie; brother, Joe; and her husband, Harold.Mary is survived by her sweet boy, Kane; bestfriend, Georgann McGinnis; sisters, Darlene Feist and Sarah Kamil; children, Bryan Frantum, Debbie Frantum, Keith and Melinda Frantum, Lance and Laura Frantum; grandsons, Brandon Mangan, Bryan Frantum II and wife, Hannah, and their son, Braxton, Evan Frantum, Jaden Newton, and Taylor Frantum; granddaughters, Amber, Angel, Melissa, Miranda, and Tiffany.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Concho Valley PAWS.The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bluebonnet health services for their help and comfort.Johnson's Funeral Home435 W. Beauregard Ave.San Angelo, TX 76903(325) 655-3113Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
