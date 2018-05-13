Otis FowlerNov 26, 1943 - May 11, 2018Otis Benjamin "OB" Fowler, Jr. , 74, of Lorena, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones Friday, May 11, 2018. A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with pastor Billy Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation time with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 14, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.OB was born to Otis Fowler Sr., and Grace Lewis Fowler on November 26, 1943 in Pasadena, Texas. He was a 1962 graduate of Hearne High School, and a 1966 graduate of Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Business Administration. OB worked for Retail Credit Co, now known as Equifax, Employers Casualty Co, Trinity Insurance, and Trane Air Conditioning. He married Linda Wright on January 25, 1985.OB loved tinkering in his yard, and taking care of various critters. He enjoyed fishing and he and his wife, Linda would often take extended fishing trips. He also loved to go to the casinos with Linda. They enjoyed many years and adventures together. OB really shined as a grandfather. He loved nothing more than being with his grand children. He was able to welcome one great grandchild, and was eagerly awaiting the arrival of another.Mr. Fowler was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Anita Joyce Fowler.Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 33 years, Linda Wright Fowler; son, James Alan and Sheila Fowler of Bremond; daughters, Lisa Carole Garney of Bremond, Kristina Lyn and Chris Drager of Cedar Park, and Candice Jeneane Cameron of Hewitt; grandchildren, Travis and Whitney Garney of Bryan, Tyler Garney of Bremond, Amanda and Justin Spiller of Franklin, Jake and Celia Fowler of Bryan, Jordan Fowler of Bremond, Jace Fowler of Bremond, Erin Elizabeth Cameron of Waco, Garrett Drager of Cedar Park, Avery Cameron of Hewitt, Jared Drager of Cedar Park, and Riley Cameron of Hewitt; great grandson, Matthew Fowler of Bryan; nieces, Iris Easley, and Roberta Lynn Daniels; two great nephews; two great nieces; and numerous friends.Grandsons will serve as pall bearers.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
