Louise Grace FordJanuary 7, 1922 - March 20, 2018Louise Grace Ford, 96, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Providence Hospice Place in Waco.Visitation with her family will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at Oakwood Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

