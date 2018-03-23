Louise Grace FordJan. 7, 1922 - March 20, 2018Louise Grace (Jones) Ford, 96, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Providence Hospice Place.Visitation with her family will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.She was born in Sweetwater January 7, 1922 to Charles Edwin and Sarah Margaret Jones. Following high school graduation, Louise worked for Bell Telephone and Ford Motor Company. She married Dr. Walter Luckie Ford, May 3, 1947. They moved to Waco where her husband served as the Chief of Staff for the Waco Veterans Administration Hospital and she became a devoted fulltime housewife and mother.She loved playing golf, gardening, sewing, fishing, wildlife, playing her piano and spending time with her family.She was actively involved in her children's lives and served as a Den Leader for Boy Scouts, Leader for Camp Fire Girls and President of the PTA.Louise was an avid golfer who was active in the Lake Waco Women's Golf Association and served as President during this time. She was among Waco's top women golfers during the 1960's and 1970's. Although she won many championships, one of the highlights of her game was hitting her first hole in one at the age of 75 years. She continued playing golf until she was 85 years of age.She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; four brothers; and four sisters.She is survived by her twin sisters, Mary Kinerd and Mabel Baker.She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Geraldine Kaszczuk and husband, Bob; son, David Lee Ford; daughter, Mary Sue Graham and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Tara Haberl and husband, Paul, David Ford Jr and wife, Susanne, Nicholas Kaszczuk and wife, Leisa, Sunny Timmermann and husband, Chris, Jeff Graham, Krystal Stapleton, Jason Graham and wife, Patricia, Alex Kaszczuk and wife, Emily; great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Kaszczuk, Madison, Meredith, Makaelin and Max Haberl, Emily, Jacob and Mia Ford, Cade and Cailtlyn Timmermann, Cody and Kason Graham, Haylie, Hollie and Hayden Stapleton, and Marlie Graham and Sean Honea. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Providence Hospice.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
