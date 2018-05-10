Joy Ann FlowersAugust 1, 1936 - May 7, 2018Joy Ann (Joyner) Flowers, age 81, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at her home in Waco after a long illness.She was born in Tarbox, near Reagan, Texas, "on the hottest day of the year," August 1, 1936, to Andrew "A.C." and Mildred (Herridge) Joyner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles Higdon, Wesley Glass and Nolan Flowers; and sister, Wanda (Joyner) Wilson.A proud Bulldog, she graduated from Marlin High School in 1954, and set off on her life's adventures. Joy was an adventurous and strongly individual woman in an era when that was not the norm. She loved traveling, counting San Francisco and "any cruise ship" as her favorites.She was a worker, and was so, most of her life – from working the fields as a youngster, to her "first real job" at The Palace Theater in Marlin, to her retirement in 2000 after long service as courtroom deputy district clerk for a federal judge. She greatly enjoyed catching up with old friends at reunions of the folks from Rocketdyne in McGregor. She loved the great friends she made for life from church, work, bowling, singing with the Sweet Adelines, and her long devotion to the Daughters of the Nile.In her retirement, Joy delighted in playing cards "with the girls," loved her shows, and volunteered with Meals on Wheels through Lakewood Christian Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a "quiet Christian," firmly resolved in her beliefs and solid in her faith.She is survived by two sons, Michael Glass, and andrew flowers and his partner, Noémie Bonnet; stepson, Larry Flowers; stepdaughter, Cindy Roberts and her husband Jerry; brother, Robert Joyner and sister-in-law Diane; brother, Mack Joyner and sister-in-law Brenda; and brother-in-law, Ben Ed Wilson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, step grand, great grand, and great-great grandchildren, as well as cherished friends.Joy's final wishes included cremation and no public viewing. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 10, with funeral services at 4 p.m., Friday, May 11, both at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco, Texas, with Rev. Richard Roland officiating. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with light refreshments in the reception room immediately following the service.The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to Bluebonnet Hospice, especially Kelsey Hernandez, Nikki McQuay, Laurie Williams; special thanks to Krystal Price; and to the friends who kept a smile on her face.In lieu of flowers or donations to a specific charity, the family requests those interested to donate to charities and organizations of their choosing, in the name of Joy Flowers. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
