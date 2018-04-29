James R. FlemingApril 24, 1937 - April 25, 2018James Robert "Jim" Fleming, 81, of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday night, April 25, 2018, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Jim was born April 24, 1937 in Union, SC to James Irving and Edna Mae (Wix) Fleming.Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, located at 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX.Burial with military honors, will be held at Bellwood Memorial Park, located at 8575 Airport Rd, Temple, TX.The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
