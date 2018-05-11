Glenda L. FitchDec. 30, 1937 - May 4, 2018Glenda Loraine Franklin Fitch, 80, of Hubbard passed away Friday, May 4, 2018. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 12 at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. Friends and family may pay respects from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 11 at Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Glenda at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

