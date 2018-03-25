Sandra Wilson FiskDec. 17, 1940 - March 22, 2018Sandra Wilson Fisk passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Waco. There will be a private interment. Sandra requested no flowers or memorials.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

