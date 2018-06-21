Tina FisherJuly 5,1962 - June 19, 2018Tina Fisher, 55, of Golinda and Waco, Texas, passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at Robinson Cemetery, 620 E. Stegall, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Tina was a friend to all and loved by many. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

