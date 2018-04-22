Charles R. FinleyMarch 9, 1929 - April 13, 2018Charles Reymond Finley, 89, passed away April 13, 2018 at Woodland Springs. Services with military honors will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.Charles served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, and was a disabled veteran. He has no survivors, and the Patriot Guard will serve as pallbearers.May he rest in peace.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.