Henry Miller FinlayApril 5, 1937 - April 11, 2018Henry Miller Finlay, accomplished pilot, smart dresser, great friend, dancer, and world traveler passed away on April 11, 2018.His parents Henry and Catherine came from Scotland to raise their only son in Valley Stream, New York. He was born on April 5, 1937. He went to Clarkson College of Engineering in Potsdam, New York where he played varsity soccer, high jumped his way onto Varsity Track, and was a rifleman for the Varsity Rifle Team. He later joined the Air Force, and he proudly served his country, retiring as Lt. Colonel in 1985. He served two tours in Vietnam flying B-52's. He loved to fly and flew 10 different kinds of aircraft. He loved connecting with people and sharing experiences. He shared many of his stories with his friends, and he enjoyed hearing theirs, especially over a great meal. He had a passion for Ding Dong's and a great steak. He loved conversation, and sometimes banter. He loved all of the people who made his life so special during his 26 years in Waco.He was a proud Scotsman, strong and frugal. He leaves behind three daughters, two grandsons, and a great number of dear friends, all who love him! We will miss him terribly.A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd. Full military honors will be rendered.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.