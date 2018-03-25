Kermit FinkenbinderFeb. 20, 1945 - March 21, 2018Kermit Wayne Finkenbinder, 73, of Waco, Texas went on to be with the Lord on Wednesday, 21 March, 2018. A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A private inurnment at Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen will take place at a later date.Mr. Finkenbinder was born to James and Nada Finkenbinder on February 20, 1945, in Gatesville, Texas. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. During his life he worked a variety of jobs ranging from fry cook at a diner to business owner of Richwood Cabinets, a custom cabinet shop in Cedar Hill, Texas. Throughout his life he was proud of his service to the country and for the skills he was able to hone to near perfection in the cabinet industry.He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and always embracing life to the fullest. He valued honesty above all else and his word was his bond. He loved his home state of Texas and was proud of his roots as a Texan. When not working he enjoyed golf, a good game of pool, playing the lottery, or a game of poker with friends. He always held out hope he would become rich from scratch offs.He is survived by his wife, Francis Finkenbinder; five sons, Jerry, John, James, Jack, and Joshua; 14 grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Abigale, Josiah, Johnny, Judah, Jadon, Mahana, Juma, Britanny, Carson, Chance, Chyanne, Madison; great-grandson, Bryce; and three sisters, Dianne Britton, Brenda Lewallen, Lisa Schermerhorn, and Lola Brinegar. He was preceded by his parents, James and Nada Finkenbinder; and brother, Harold Finkenbinder.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
