Sexton FelanJan. 1, 1954 - May 15, 2018Sexton Felan, 64, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 15, 2018. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Benjamin Magnaya as Celebrant.

