Ethel FarrarMay 14, 1944 - April 20, 2018Ethel Farrar passed away surrounded by family April 20, 2018. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Perry United Methodist Cemetery in Perry, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Ethel was born to William and Mildred (Davenport) Sparkman, May 14, 1944 in China Spring, TX. Ethel was a caring soul and a country gal who was always willing to help. She was known by many as the block mama, as she never turned away any neighborhood children who needed anything. She was very witty; she taught her children math and grammar through games such as Dominoes or Scrabble. Dancing, reading and gardening where some of the many things she enjoyed.Ethel was known for her arts and crafts. She was talented in woodworking as well as painting. Many people have been blessed by her art work and even while battling her illness, she took some of her hand-crafted ornaments to the hospital to give out to patients. Ethel was one of a kind and will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing her.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Raymond Farrar and wife, Debbie, Michael Farrar and wife, Dana, Cathy Farrar, and Johnny Hogan and wife, Ann; and grandchildren, Fashia Farrar, Xavier Farrar, Erin Farrar, Heather Farrar and Cody Forbes. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Leo McIntosh, Kaebyrn McIntosh, Emmalynn Forbes, Kristian Farrar, Kadance Farrar, Goku Farrar, Logan Farrar, Audrey Farrar, Raleigh Farrar, Ian Farrar, Brenan Farrar and Jaylan Farrar; siblings, James Sparkman and Anna K. Wetlesen; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
