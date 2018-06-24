Carla FarleyMay 9, 1924 - June 10, 2018Carla Farley passed away the morning of June 10, 2018. A Memorial service and reception will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at the Windmill Hill Clubhouse, 4572 Westchester Dr. in Waco.Carla was born in Galveston, Texas to Carl and Ena Schumacher and graduated from Ball High School. While attending college in Houston, she met and married Leonard Farley. They moved to Harlingen, Texas for Leonard's work and the first three of their four children were born there. In 1953, Carla and Leonard moved to Waco which became their lifelong home. Laura, their fourth child, completed the family.Carla was one of the founding members of the Waco Unitarian/Universalist Congregation, an avid bird watcher and supporter of many conservation causes.Carla was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years.She is survived by her sister, Fran Archer of Berkeley, California; children, Susie Farley, Dick Farley, Kathy Farley, and Laura Farley; grandchildren, Liz Destaffany, Gina Destaffany, Lacey Farley, Chance Farley, Joel Farley, John Ross Smolik, Kristen Denton and Kara Murrell; and eight great-grandchildren.We are grateful to Uni Murphy and her staff at Lake Ridge Assisted Living for providing wonderful care to Mom.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
