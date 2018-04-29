Betty Jean ExumMay 9, 1928 - April 25, 2018Mrs. Betty Jean (Clement) Exum, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in Waco, Texas. Funeral service will be 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends prior to service time from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.Mrs. Exum was born May 9, 1928 to Claud Ambrose and Elizabeth (Schmid) Clement in San Antonio, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Houston, Texas. Betty married the love of her life, James P. Exum, Jr. on February 4, 1949 and they celebrated over 68 wonderful years together. Mrs. Exum enjoyed ballroom dancing with James since 1944; she was also an ice figure skater, an airplane pilot in the 1940's, devotee of music and art, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.Survivors include her daughter, Beth Exum Johnson in New Orleans, LA; sons, James Exum, III and wife, Debbie of Mobile, AL, and Frank Exum and wife, Terry of Waco; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.