Carl Wayne EvansSept. 25, 1940 - May 14, 2018Carl Wayne Evans was born in Marlin, Texas, September 25, 1940, to Raymond Quincy Evans and Willa Pamplin Evans. Both parents were descendants of early pioneers in Falls and Limestone counties. He graduated from Marlin High School in 1959. Later he obtained a Bachelors of Business Degree from The University of Houston in 1967.He was married to Kay Harter Evans, a fellow 1959 graduate of Marlin High School, for 52 years. She was instrumental in helping Carl obtain his Bachelors of Business degree from the University of Houston in 1967. Together they founded Texas Pneumatic Tools, Inc. in Seabrook, Texas in 1977, and moved the company back to Carl's hometown of Reagan in 1990. Carl led Texas Pneumatic from its inception and was dedicated throughout his life to the company, which today does business nationally and internationally in over 60 countries around the world.Carl fulfilled his boyhood dream of someday returning to the depressed area he grew up in to create jobs and prosperity to the area. He was a proponent of the American Dream based on hard work, frugality and integrity in conjunction with his beliefs that God is the creator of all and deserving of our praise and worship as the one and only God. He strongly believed in divine intervention and guidance from a loving God. He was also a fervent believer in the American form of government as set out by the forefathers and their values.Carl is survived by his wife, Janet Fay Grams; brother, Blake and wife, Martha Evans. He is also survived by two aunts, Mary Ann Evans and Geneva Wilkinson; and nephews, nieces, cousins, and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Harter Evans; twin sisters, Bonnie Corothers and Betty Ramey; and brother, James Evans.Carl cherished his relationships and was always gracious in opening up his home on the Texas Pneumatic property which he was very proud of. The employees of Texas Pneumatic will miss him dearly. His motivation was to bring back employment to his hometown and surrounding areas, and to give back to his community, which he did through many acts of charity and service. He touched many lives.After a short but strong fight with lung cancer, he passed away with Janet by his side on May 14, 2018. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 17, at Adams Funeral Home, 129 Coleman Street, Marlin, Texas. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 18, at the First Baptist Church, 309 Coleman Street, Marlin, Texas. Interment afterwards at Waite Cemetery in Reagan, Texas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
