John G. EubanksFeb. 15, 1944 - June 11, 2018John Garland Eubanks, 74, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, in Seattle, Washington. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 16, at Lorena United Methodist Church, 205 N Bordon St, Lorena, TX, with Pastor Matt Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.John was born February 15, 1944 to Sydney J. and Alma Pippin Eubanks in Brownwood, TX. He served in the US Army from 1962 – 1969. John married Barbara Weller on April 24, 1966 and they enjoyed 52 years together. He and his cousin Glenn Goode and life-long friend, Mike Stewart formed the band The Tennessee Ramblers, where John played the bass. They played all over Texas. John was a tax accountant in Alaska. He and Barbara lived there for almost 50 years, though they kept their home in Waco, TX, and they came back as often as they could.John was preceded in death by his parents; along with his nephew, Jonathan Goode.John is survived by his wife, Barbara Eubanks; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stanford and Rosilan Brooker; brother-in-law, J.D. Weller; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
