John Paul EndersJan. 5, 1932 - June 16, 2018John Paul Enders, 86, of West, passed away, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Hillsboro. Masonic Graveside Rites will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Hillcrest Garden of Memory in Hillsboro, with Mike Waldrop officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., June 20, at Aderhold Funeral Home, in West.John Paul was born, January 5, 1932, in Hill County, the son of Albert E. and Ema (Jank) Ender. He attended schools in Bynum and Abbott and was a 1950 graduate of Abbott High School. On December 8, 1951, he was united in marriage to Jean Carroll in Hillsboro. He served his country with the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. John Paul was a farmer and rancher. He was a 50 year member of the West Masonic Lodge #475, where he served as Past Master in 1977 and 1991 and was a 32 Degree KCCH. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple and Karem Shrine, both in Waco and served as the District Deputy of the Grand Lodge of Texas. He was a past president of the Motor Patrol, a Jester Director and a very longtime top ad salesman. John Paul was a 20 year past president of the Cottonwood Water Supply Corporation. He enjoyed planting and giving away watermelons, cantaloupes, and Black-eyed Peas.John Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim Enders; and sisters, Lorene Daniel and Lillian Keenem.Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean Enders of West; son, Gary Enders of West; niece, Sandra Edens; and many other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Burn Hospitals or the First United Methodist Church of West.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
