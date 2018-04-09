Vernice EmmonsOct. 28, 1927 - April 6, 2018Vernice "Pickle" Grizzle Emmons, 90, a lifelong resident of Hubbard, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at her home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 9, at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard, with Mr. David Hamrick officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Monday, before the services at the funeral home.Pickle was born, October 28, 1927, in Hubbard to H.B. and Lottie (Richardson) Grizzle. She grew up and lived in the Hubbard area all her life and graduated from Hubbard High School. Pickle married James "Billy" Emmons on June 8, 1946 in Hubbard. They moved to "Emmons Hill" with Billy's family and resided there until he passed away in 2014 after 67 years of marriage.Pickle loved life on Emmons Hill. She enjoyed the outdoors, animals, going to church, and playing baseball and fishing with her grandchildren. Pickle loved going to the TJ & P Ranch to check on the cows and she could spot new baby calves when nobody else could. She lived a simple life centered on faith and family. Pickle was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Billy" Emmons; five brothers and sister, Jo Schronk, who passed away just a week ago.Survivors include sister, Elsie Woodley and husband, Wayne, of Mansfield; two nieces, Pat Schronk of Hubbard and Terri Schronk of Waco; two grandchildren, Stacey Revell of Boerne and Jason Harris and wife, April, of Waco; five great-grandchildren, Kyle Terry, Brandon Terry, Connor Revell, Tinley Harris and Elaina Harris; one great-great-grandson, James Heese; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and other extended family members and friends.Pallbearers will be John Harris, Jason Harris, Donald Eskew, Tommy Evans, Danny Stuckly, and David Dudik.Honorary pallbearer will be Sonny Loyd.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Theresa Hibbits for being Pickle's companion and caregiver. Thanks also to Cheri Spencer.Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 427, Hubbard, Texas 76648.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Pickle at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
