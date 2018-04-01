Katherine EmmonsMay 3, 1945 - Mar 30, 2018Katherine "Jeanie" Emmons, 72, of Lorena, passed away March 30, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with Rev. Dick Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 2, 2018 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Jeanie was born May 3, 1945 in Warren, Arkansas. She was a 1963 graduate from Moody High School, and went on to 4–C college.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

