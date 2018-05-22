Maxie EllisonSept. 24, 1935 - May 19, 2018Maxie Floyd Ellison, 82, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018 at his home. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., prior to the graveside services on Tuesday, at Wade Funeral Home.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Maxie at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

