Charles Ellis, Sr.Oct. 24, 1957 - June 20, 2018Charles Roscoe Ellis Sr., passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018.Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tetanner Sample officiating. Burial will be at Olive Branch Cemetery.Charles was born October 24, 1957 in Waco, Texas to Wayne and Dora Faye (Ellis) Murphy. He married Becky Alexander on May 4, 2006. Charles was plant manager at Mercury Tool for 28 years, was a Deacon, Minister and member of Greater Deliverance Church of God and Christ in Hubbard, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle who loved God and rode Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Becky Ellis; children, Joni Stanley and husband, Benjamin, Charles Roscoe Ellis Jr. and wife, Rachelle, Stacy Hidrogo and husband, Paul; sister, Darla Page and husband, Woody; brother, Travis Wayne Murphy and wife, Bonnie; aunts, Shirley Ellis and Doris Collins; uncle, George Baty; grandchildren, Michael Ellis, Alexis Stanley, Lexi Ellis, Marsha Ellis, Desi Smith, Kaimon Stanley, Jacob Ellis, Pistol Tullos and Tripp Tullos; great-granddaughter, Eryn Jackson; numerous other children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in love.Pallbearers will be, Benjamin Stanley, Charles Ellis Jr., Paul Hidrogo, Gary Harcrow, Leroy Snell, Jimmy Murphy and Lloyd Lowry.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
