James C. EdwardsFeb. 24, 1942 - April 7, 2018James Carlton Edwards, of Georgetown, Texas, arrived at the end of his incredible earthly journey, on April 7, 2018 after a valiantly fought battle. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, at Waco Memorial Park in the Mausoleum Chapel, with University of Texas Police Chaplain, Ricky Poe, officiating. Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of the arrangements.Carlton was born on February 24, 1942, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Beth and James Edwards. He and his parents moved to Waco when he was two years old. His sister was born in 1948, and the family was complete. Carlton attended Waco schools, graduating from Waco High School in 1959. He attended University of Texas and graduated from North Texas State University.Carlton began his career with Rockwell Collins in February 1965, as a junior accountant in the International Division in Dallas, Texas. He then became an administrator in the International Quotation Control Department. In 1972, he transferred to Hong Kong as the administrative manager of Rockwell Collins (Far East) Ltd. He then assumed a similar position in Tehran, Iran. He returned to Dallas in 1977. In 1978, he joined the office of International Dealer Administration and became the manager. That department moved to Washington, D.C., in 1994, and he continued to manage that function as part of the Rockwell International Corporate Office. In 1997, he moved to the Costa Mesa, California office as part of the Corporate International Staff and continued to work with international dealers and sales representatives in areas of compliance and administration. He then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1998, as a member of the offset team and government systems network of international sales representatives. He remained in Cedar Rapids until his retirement in 2010 after forty five years of service.Important quote from Carlton: "I have spent my entire career with the company in one aspect or another of international business. I have enjoyed my long association with the people in the firms that constitute our international sales representative network, the people in our international sales force, and the people in our international subsidiaries. These groups and many others throughout the company work tirelessly to ensure our success in the global marketplace."Carlton moved to Georgetown, Texas, in 2012, and really loved his new home! He very quickly made some amazing friends.Carlton was fiercely loyal to family and always enjoyed family gatherings. His sister, Fran, can attest to the fact that family was everything to him. He is her hero and she is his cheerleader.Carlton was a loyal fan of the University of Texas Longhorns and a life member of the UT Alumni Association. His family honored him with a brick in his honor at the alumni association.Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, James and Beth Edwards, and his niece, Jennifer Leigh Hendrick.He is survived by his sister, Fran Hendrick and husband, Stephen, of Mart, Texas; nephew, Matt Richardson and wife, Julie, of Lorena, Texas; niece, Stephanie Morrison and husband R.D., of Magnolia, Texas; and numerous other family members. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends from all over the world.The family would like to thank all of the friends and neighbors that gave us love and support during this long journey. We would also like to express love and gratitude to Scott and White Hospice, Kelly, Marie, Carol and Denny and One on One caregivers Sabena and Lacy, who provided care and comfort during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.