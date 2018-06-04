Wilma Mary EarhartFebruary 14, 1923 - June 2, 2018Wilma Earhart, of Waco, passed away on June 2, 2018. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 5, at Waco Memorial Park & Mausoleum, with The Rev. Richard Rust officiating. Burial will be at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., at the Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Wilma Earhart was born, February 14, 1923, to J.J. and Mary Kretzschmar. She graduated from Waco High School in May 1940 and from 4-C Business School in November, 1940. In November 1940, she went to work for Stratton Furniture Company and worked for the Stratton's until her retirement.She married Robert F. Earhart Sr., August 2, 1942. He preceded her in death, March 23, 2000, after 57 years of marriage.She was a member of First Evangelical Church and was active in the work of the church. She taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed traveling and playing bridge and forty–two.She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Dellinger; and brother, J.B. Kretzschmar; as well as her parents.She is survived by son, Robert F. Earhart Jr. and wife, Libby; daughter, Deborah Kay Earhart; four grandsons, Eric Earhart and wife, Polly, Jeffrey Earhart and wife, Karen, Russell Earhart and wife, Kristin, and Mark Earhart; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a nephew, Richard Dellinger; and niece, Donna Forsythe.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.