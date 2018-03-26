Mary Alice DysonAugust 28, 1928 - March 21, 2018Mary Dyson, 89, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018.Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m., two hours prior to funeral services at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 6623 S. IH 35, Waco, Texas 76706, interment will follow.Mary was born and raised in Dallas Texas where she met Frank Dyson, her husband of 70 years. Together they raised four children, who blessed them with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Mary or Meemaw, as she was fondly known, revolved most of her life around raising her children with a strong belief in God and a love for the beautiful life with which she was blessed. Through the eyes of an artist Mary saw the beauty in everything around her. She instilled that sense of love and appreciation in everyone she met. Anyone that knew Mary knew that she had an enormously generous and caring heart.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; she is survived by her sister, Bettie West; her children, Linda Britt, Vickie Newton, Emily Allen, and Jay Dyson; grandchildren, Zarina Britt, Robert Britt, Courtney Melton, Lucas Newton, Travis Dyson, Cory Dyson, and Taylor Dyson; and ten great-grandchildren.Meemaw and Peepaw have been reunited in God's kingdom.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
