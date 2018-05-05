Leslie Carr DuPuy, Jr.July 24, 1925 - May 3, 2018Les DuPuy passed away peacefully Thursday, May 3, 2018, at home surrounded by his family. Services are pending.Les was born July 24, 1925, at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas, to Leslie Carr DuPuy, Sr. and Louise Romans DuPuy. Les attended Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High in 1941. He served in the Army during WWII and eventually graduated from Texas A&M in 1948. After working several jobs around the country post-graduation, Les returned to Waco in 1954, purchased the Smith Oxygen Company and renamed it DuPuy Oxygen. This venture kept him continuously employed until his retirement in 1985.Les was a lifelong member of Central Presbyterian Church. He loved life and lived for his family, friends, and the good times they shared together.Les is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Virginia; sons, Carr and Cary and wives, LaRaine and Mandi; and grandchildren, Riley and wife, Sarah, Scott, Paige, and Neal.The DuPuy family would like to express our profound appreciation for the numerous friends and acquaintances in this community that have made Les' life so richly rewarding and full of laughs.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
