Jo Ellen (Childs) DunlapSept. 29, 1959 - Mar. 26, 2018Jo Ellen Childs Dunlap passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence. Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas with the Reverend Adam Chaney officiating.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

