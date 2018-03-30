Eileen Kay DuJardinOct. 5, 157 - March 14, 2018Eileen Kay DuJardin, 60, of Bremond, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2018.Eileen was born October 5, 1957, in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Isabelle and Victor DuJardin, Jr. She grew up in Bloomingdale, Illinois, where she attended the local schools, including DuJardin Elementary School in Bloomingdale named in honor of her late grandmother, author Rosamond DuJardin.Eileen loved horses as a child but it was during her time spent in Illinois as a young woman that she first developed a love for cattle ranching which would eventually become her lifelong passion. Eileen and her former husband, Larry Trimble, who survives her, moved to central Texas in 1994 where they continued to raise cattle and run a ranch for many years. It was also in Texas that Eileen began a successful career in real estate. Eileen was working for Legacy Lands & Ranches at the time of her death.Eileen was loved and admired by everyone she ever met, hardworking and devoted to her ranch and the animals she cared for so lovingly. She mentored many younger aspiring ranchers and also volunteered for a local animal shelter. Eileen was larger than life itself, with a wonderful sense of humor and an incredibly generous and loving heart. Taken too soon, she will be forever missed by those who loved her and those whose lives she touched.Eileen was preceded in death by her father, Victor DuJardin; and cousins, Karen Clemenson, Neal Clemenson and Mark Clemenson.Eileen is survived by her mother, Isabelle DuJardin of Waco; brother, Scott DuJardin and wife, Anita, of Napa, California; nephews, Troy DuJardin and partner, Jessica Airel of Boston, Massachusetts, Ryan DuJardin and wife, Erin Centeno, and their son, Benjamin of Gilroy, California, Kenny DuJardin and fiancée, Christen Chaffin of Santa Rosa, California; aunt Judy Nelsen of Fort Wayne, Indiana; cousins, Janet Clemenson of Houston and her children, and Denise Flori of Edmond, Oklahoma and her children. Eileen leaves behind many loving friends.A celebration of her life will be held at Abraham Hall in Bremond, Texas on April 14, 2018, from noon to 4:00 pm.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the American Junior Simmental Association, One Genetics Way, Bozeman, MT 59718 or via email to lkesler@simmgene.com.Hillier Funeral Cremation2301 E. 29th St.Bryan, TX 77802(979) 822-1571Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
