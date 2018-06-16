Guy DugganApril 29, 1930 - June 14, 2018Guy Duggan, 88, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, June 14, 2018, surrounded by his family. A service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Dr. Robert Thrift officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco. Visitation with the family is scheduled 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 17, at the funeral home.Guy was born to Sarah and Harley Duggan, April 29, 1930, in Coolidge, Arizona. He went to grade school and junior high in Pitcher, Oklahoma, and graduated from high school in Pittsburg, Oklahoma. Following graduation he served in the Navy and later the Army. After completing his military service he worked for Frito Lay, retiring after 37 years as Regional Sales Manager. He then became Marketing Manager for Adams Extract for another 12 years.Guy was fortunate to enjoy 65 years of marriage to his wife, Florene. Their commitment and love for one another serves as a model for what marriage is intended to be. ThoughGuy had many areas of love, his greatest commitment was to his family and his love for music. When he was not spending time with family or enjoying his music, he could be found at the lake, fishing rod in hand.Guy is survived by his wife, Florene; children, Gyelene Patterson, Traci Thrift and husband, Bob, David Duggan and wife, Stephanie, Lisa Burch; and son-in-law, Carlos Lamadrid; grandchildren, Ken Lamadrid and wife, Carly, Justin Duggan and wife, Connie, Cody Duggan, Billy Bonham and wife, Mariah, Lauren Lamadrid, Kelsee Burch, and Duggan Burch. In addition he is survived by his four great-grandchildren, Adyson, Max, Cooper, and Logan.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
