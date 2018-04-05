Deborah Lynn DowellApril 17, 1948 - April 4, 2018Deborah Lynn Dowell, age 69, of Moody, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Moody. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Moody.Deborah was born, April 17, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Daryl Ethridge and O'nita Brashear Ethridge. She attended schools in Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1966. She married Thomas Dowell and he preceded her in death in July 2011. Deborah worked for the postal service and retired as postmaster of the Moody Post Office after many years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moody and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Lasly and by her father, Daryl Ethridge.Survivors include her mother, O'nita Brashear of Moody; three sons, Landy Dowell, Shayne Dowell and wife Priscilla and Chad Dowell and wife Jennifer, all of Moody; three brothers, Kevin Brashear, Keith Brashear and Kenneth Brashear; and six grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
